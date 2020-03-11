The Lady Mustangs continued their brilliant start to the season, racking up a pair of blowout wins in tournament play against much larger schools and historically competitive programs in Olive Branch and Oxford.
Mantachie 9, Olive Branch 2
After a good start defensively to retire the side, they took an early 1-0 advantage over the Olive Branch Lady Conquistadors, after a leadoff single by junior Lynsey Barber turned into a run thanks to a pair of throwing miscues.
The second inning went quietly for both sides, but Olive Branch finally scratched pitcher eighth-grader Ramsey Montgomery in the third, plating two runs making the tally 2-1, but not for long.
Mantachie immediately tied things back up during their turn at-bat in the third inning, after a walk by Barber and a double high off the wall in left by senior McKinley Montgomery.
Sophomore Hanna Gillean pitched the rest of the game in relief and dazzled, allowing just a single hit and walk.
Meanwhile, a leadoff single in the fourth by seventh-grader Lillianna Cates plated the go-ahead run before the dam burst and six runs came across in the fifth inning, ignited by back-to-back hits by Barber and M. Montgomery, a fielder’s choice by Gillean, and a bases-clearing double by R. Montgomery.
Several batters later, with two on and two out, senior Taylor Coker plated the game’s final run with a line drive to center field, capping the contest 9-2.
Mantachie 15, Oxford 0
Game 2 against tournament’s host team, Oxford, was a blowout of epic proportions.
To leadoff, Barber walked, but this time a two-run moonshot by Montgomery. The follow up included Gillean reaching on an error and a single by Ramsey Montgomery. Both scored moments later on a single to right by junior Madison Jones, who scored on a single by seventh-grade catcher Blayne Sturgeon, making it 5-0.
Montgomery returned to the circle to start Game 2 and was magnificent this go around, fanning eight Lady Chargers, surrendering just three hits across five innings, allowing no runs or walks.
Mantachie added more runs in their second at-bat after a leadoff singles by Gillean and R. Montgomery and a bases-clearing triple by Cates, who scored herself after Jones reached on an error.
Two innings later, it was Jones again who came through, plating two more runs with a triple down the right field line, only adding to Oxford’s dismantlement just before the time limit expired, making the final score 15-0.
Eight of the nine Lady Mustangs’ starters totaled multiple hits on the day, which is wildly encouraging for a team that struggled offensively down the stretch last season.
If Mantachie continues on this current trajectory, they will position themselves in a very favorable position moving into division play and beyond. For now, the Lady Mustangs will hit the highways again for their farthest road trip yet-an exposure tournament in Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, against two private athletic academies out of Texas.