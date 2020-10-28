The Mantachie High School volleyball team hosted Walnut, a division rival, for the 2A North Half Championship game last Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost in five sets to the eventual state champion.
Two weeks ago, the two teams played on back-to-back nights to determine the 1-2A champion. Each team won their home match. The first tie-breaker looked at the number of sets won. Each school won an equal number and sent it to a second tie-breaker: point differential. The Lady Mustangs held a +10 advantage and won the 1-2A crown and the division’s no. 1 seed in the playoffs.
In the playoffs, Mantachie beat Pisgah and Eupora while Walnut defeated St. Joseph Catholic and East Webster to set up a rematch between the two programs.
Mantachie fell behind 2-0 early in the first set but quickly regrouped and scored three straight points. The streak was highlighted by a block by senior Ella Pitts to tie the game and then an ace by freshman Ramsey Montgomery to take the lead. The teams tied three more times in the set at 3-3, 4-4 and at 9-9. Walnut then took control of the set and pulled away to win the opening round 25-13.
After a 6-6 tie to open set two, it looked as if the Lady Wildcats would replicate their first set victory. The Lady Mustangs were down 17-11 when they began to build an impressive comeback. One rally included a point with three diving digs by freshman Hailee Spigner and a beautiful kill by sophomore Alexis Leach. Mantachie clawed back and tied the game up at 20-20. Walnut only scored one more point in the set, and the Lady Mustangs won 25-21. The match was even at 1-1 heading to the third set.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 17-10 lead in set three behind kills from senior Madison Jones and an ace by freshman Bailey Coker. Walnut stormed back to tie it at 17-17. Mantachie quickly regained control with a couple of points off digs by senior libero Lynsey Barber and won the third set 25-18 to take a 2-1 advantage to the third set.
Mantachie led set four 16-11, but after a timeout, Walnut built a bit of momentum. Mantachie led 19-12 when Walnut went on a seven point run and tied the set at 19-19. The two teams tied again at the 20, 21, 22 and 23 point mark. Tied 23-23, there was a bit of confusion about whether the Walnut player stepped over the line during her serve. The official gave the point to Walnut. If it had gone in Mantachie’s favor, they would have been serving for the set and match point. Instead, Walnut won set four 25-23 to tie the match at 2 sets each.
The Lady Mustangs tied the final set at 1-1 and again at 5-5, but Walnut pulled away for the 15-8 win and take the match 3-2.
The Lady Mustangs season ended a match earlier than they would have liked, but Mantachie had an impressive season. In only their third season, and second as a normal program eligible for the postseason, the team handily beat most of their competition, including the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Lady Mustangs finished the year with a 19-5 record. Three of their losses were against larger schools and two were to state champion Walnut. They will lose four seniors, but have a strong group of returning players to lead them in the years to come.