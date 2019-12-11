The Mantachie Mustangs began a busy week on the hardwood with home games against the Nettleton Tigers.
Mantachie 52, Nettleton 45 (G)
The Lady Mustangs and Lady Tigers traded turnovers and fouls before senior McKinley Montgomery hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Nettleton stayed in the game despite fouling six times in the first five minutes. Mantachie led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Five minutes in to the second quarter, the Lady Tigers turned a steal into points at the other end of the court to score the first points of the period for either team. Montgomery and junior Madison Jones had a 2-point field goal each, and junior Ella Pitts a free throw for all of the Lady Mustangs points in the period. Nettleton was even worse, and the Lady Mustangs extended their lead 16-14 at the half.
The Lady Tigers tied it up at 24-24 six minutes into the second half, but the Lady Mustangs edged ahead and never trailed again. The built their lead to 10 points in the fourth quarter. Nettleton pulled within 3 points in the closing minutes, but Mantachie held on for the 52-45 win.
The Lady Mustangs hit their free-throws down the stretch while the Lady Tigers faltered, and that was the difference in the outcome. Mantachie was 19-of-29 in the game at the line and 8-of-12 in the fourth quarter, including freshman Darby Pitts hitting 5-of-8 down the stretch. Meanwhile, Nettleton was 3-of-12 and went just 1-of-6 in the fourth quarter.
Jones led the Lady Mustangs with 15 points; Ella Pitts had 13 points; McKinley Montgomery 12 points; Darby Pitts 10 points and Ramsey Montgomery 2 points.
Nettleton 64, Mantachie 54 (B)
Strong defense was the show at the beginning of the boys’ game. Neither team scored in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the opening quarter. Then Nettleton went on an 8-1 run over the next minute-and-a-half, forcing Mantachie head coach Scott Collier to call a timeout. The Mustangs stormed back and took a small lead late in the quarter but trailed the Tigers 18-15 heading to the second quarter.
The final two three minutes of the first half was a back-and-fourth battle with Nettleton taking a 35-34 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Tigers got hot in the second half, and the Mustangs couldn’t keep up. Nettleton headed home with a 75-62 win.
Alex Duthu netted 22 points; Jacob Fraizer scored 14.