Following a hot start to the young season, the Lady Mustangs mixed business with pleasure by traveling to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for three games at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports facility against a pair of teams from Texas.
Mantachie 11, John Cooper 0 (3/10)
The first contest was against the private John Cooper School, based outside of Houston, and it didn’t take long for the small-town Mississippi girls to have the Lady Dragons regretting their trip.
Mantachie scored one in the first inning, stemming from leadoff walks by Lynsey Barber and McKinley Montgomery, followed by an RBI ground out by Hanna Gillean. A quick defensive effort in the bottom of the frame led to an offensive explosion in their second at-bat.
The Lady Mustangs sent 10 hitters to the plate, with seven of the first eight reaching base safely, in a seven-run inning that included RBI doubles by Barber and seventh graders Campbell Guin and Lillianna Cates, and a run-scoring triple by Gillean to make it 8-0 through two complete.
The Lady Mustangs added three more across the final three innings of play, and the righty-lefty combination of Ramsey Montgomery and Gillean in the circle dominated the Lady Dragons. Mantachie secured an 11-0 victory in which every Mustang starter had a hit.
Fort Bend 5, Mantachie 0 (3/10)
The Lady Mustangs never gave up, but they just did not have the experience to stop the Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles, led by starting ace Savannah Guerin.
Guerin, who is committed to the University of Oklahoma’s softball program, threw the perfect game – 21 up and 21 down, for the 5-0 defeat. The worst news of the day: Mantachie would have to see them again two days later in their third and final game of the trip.
Fort Bend 5, Mantachie 0 (3/12)
Although the result ended up being the same, a 5-0 loss, the Lady Mustang’s second game against the Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles was a much different from the first and better showing for the young Mississippians. They toed the chalk of the batters’ boxes with determination, totaling six hits and eight base runners, both of which were season high marks surrendered by Guerin.
After the game, Fort Bend’s coaching staff made a beeline for the Lady Mustang dugout and spent an extended period praising the resiliently scrappy bunch.
“They (Mantachie) were the best team we saw this whole week in Florida,” said head coach Kelly Carroll. “We have so much respect for how hard they play the game and compete. After Tuesday’s game, most teams would have given up, but they came back determined. We were in the dugout truly inspired and proud, even as their opponents.”
“I am extremely proud of this team,” said Mantachie Coach Kristi Montgomery. “They don’t ever quit and the want to win. More than that, they want to see themselves and their teammates get better every game.”