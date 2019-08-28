Itawamba County’s high school volleyball teams hit the road last week as the Mantachie Lady Mustangs opened division play and IAHS traveled to Amory to face a rival.
On Monday, Mantachie faced off against Falkner and won the match in three straight dominating games. Games one and two both ended with a score of 25-3 in the Mustangs’ favor; game three ended with a score of 25-5.
Eighth-grader Maddi Flemming recorded 9 aces; sophomore Cameron Massey served 8 aces; senior McKinley Montgomery had 8 kills and 6 aces; and eighth-grader Bailey Coker scored 4 kills.
The Lady Mustangs were on the road again, Thursday, for a division clash at Alcorn Central. They lost the match in three sets: 18-25, 19-25 and 20-25. McKinley Montgomery scored 8 kills, 4 blocks and 1 ace; eighth-grader Ramsey Montgomery had 3 kills, 2 aces and 5 digs; junior Lynsey Barber had 9 digs; and junior Ella Pitts had 7 kills and 4 blocks.
On Saturday, the team hosted the all-day Mantachie Tournament. In a win over Okolona, Ramsey Montgomery recorded 6 aces. Pitts scored 4 kills and 5 blocks. McKinley Montgomery had 5 aces and 6 kills, and Massey had 7 aces.
In a rematch against Falkner, Mantachie won the match in three games.
The Lady Mustangs opened the first game by winning the first point. They started the game on a 6-0 run and followed it with even bigger runs, pulling ahead 14-1 and 21-3 before an ace by Barber sealed the 25-7 victory.
Game two opened with Ramsey Montgomery serving. Mantachie went up a quick 6-0. The Lady Mustangs pulled ahead 18-6, and coach Kristi Montgomery was giving her reserves valuable game experience. But the Lady Eagles clawed their way back into the game, and Mantachie’s primary players reentered when the Lady Mustang lead dwindled. They quickly did their job, and Mantachie won the game 25-19 and earned the match win at the same time.
Pitts made 4 blocks; Ramsey Montgomery served 6 aces; Barber had 6 digs; and McKinley Montgomery had 11 kills and 2 aces.
The Lady Mustangs are 7-1 overall and 1-1 in division play.
It was a tougher week for Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians. At Amory, IAHS lost to their rival in four games. The Lady Indians took game one, 25-21, but lost the next three: 25-16, 25-20 and 25-11. Junior Emma Kate Hill scored 5 kills and 1 block; senior Genise Dabbs had 3 blocks and 4 kills; and junior Mallory Parker had 9 assists.
Thursday night, the Lady Indians hosted the Saltillo Lady Tigers. IAHS forced a Saltillo timeout after opening the game with a 4-2 lead. Saltillo then pulled ahead 10-5 and forced a Lady Indian timeout. IAHS was down as much as seven points, but they fought their way back to tie it at 15-15. Dabbs was all over the front-court during the comeback. The game stayed close until the end when IAHS scored the winning point and won game one 25-23.
Game two was tight until the 9-9 mark with each team swapping one point leads, but, then, the Lady Tigers began to pull ahead. IAHS called time when Saltillo took a 14-9 lead. The Lady Indians were never able to mount the comeback they did in game one and lost 25-17.
Game three remained close until Saltillo pulled away from IAHS after 10-10 tie. The Lady Indians took a timeout while down 14-10 but were never able to get much closer. They lost game three, 25-21.
At the Mantachie Tournament, the Lady Indians lost to Mooreville. IAHS won the first game, 25-22, but lost the last two, 26-24 and 15-9. They played Saltillo for the second time in three days. They again won the first game 25-18, but the Lady Tigers took games two and three, 25-17 and 15-12.
The Lady Indians are 0-7 on the year and 0-0 in division play.