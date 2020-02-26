A fourth-quarter comeback effort proved too late for Mantachie as the Lady Mustangs’ basketball season ended in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs with their 61-42 loss at Coahoma County High School, Monday night.
Mantachie (17-12, 3-2) outscored the Lady Red Panthers 15-7 during the final period thanks to freshman Darby Pitts’ 10 points during the quarter. She connected on two 3-pointers, two free throws and a 2-point field goal. She led the team in scoring with 17 points and finished the night with three 3-pointers.
However, the Lady Red Panthers led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter, 42-19 at halftime and 54-27 at the end of the third quarter.
“My kids fight hard,” said Mantachie coach Kevin White. “They came into a tough situation, long trip. They played hard. That’s all I could ask of them tonight. They left it on the floor. They did a good job, especially in the fourth quarter. They played tough D.”
Ella Pitts had 13 points, Madison Jones had 7, Maddie Caldwell had 3 and Zoe Johnson had 2. Jones scored 5 of her 7 points during the third quarter including going 3 for 4 from the free-throw line during the period. Pitts kept Mantachie in the game early with 8 first-half points.
Johnson, McKinley Montgomery and Caldwell are the only three seniors on the roster.