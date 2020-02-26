After reclassifying to their original 2A home, the Lady Mustangs are back in the saddle with a blend of “old reliables” and “new kids on the block.” The team’s poised to make another deep run, which started in thrilling fashion this weekend at a preseason jamboree in Booneville, courtesy of Northeast Community College.
The starting lineup features returning titans in upperclassmen McKinley Montgomery, a recent ICC signee, and Lynsey Barber, a Northeast-commit, in addition to second-year starting pitcher, Ramsey Montgomery, who has been garnering some interest from several Division 1 schools as an eighth-grader.
Several new faces also graced the depth chart, including three seventh graders in the starting rotation, Saturday, all of whom played crucial roles in the contests. Most notable among these was Blayne Sturgeon, who moved into the starting catcher role, giving Mantachie the youngest battery combination in 2A.
The energized Lady Mustangs put up six runs in their opening inning against the Lady Braves of Tishomingo, capitalizing on some inaccurate pitching that resulted in half a dozen walks. They added three more runs across the final two frames of the abbreviated game, despite totaling just two hits.
Montgomery went the distance in the circle, surrendering a single unearned run and accounting for both of her own team’s hits – a triple and a single, plating a combined three runs – to secure the 9-1 victory for her team.
The nightcap against Saltillo was more of a friendly exhibition between old friends, and it proved a thriller.
The Lady Tigers scored in the opening frame off two well-placed line drives and a defensive miscue in the Mantachie outfield, but the damage was limited to just a single tally mark.
The Lady Mustangs missed a couple opportunities to answer, with the middle of the lineup well-contained by Saltillo pitcher Caitlyn Carnathan, but eventually the ice broke in the last inning before the time limit.
After a leadoff out, the lineup flipped back to the top, and the magic followed. Barber cracked a double to the right center field gap, and two pitches later, McKinley Montgomery tripled to the opposite power alley and advanced herself home after recognizing a mid-air throw was well off its mark. She stole a run and the game, 2-1.
Offensively, the Lady Mustangs still have some work to do, but this weekend gave fans of Mustang softball a reason to be optimistic.