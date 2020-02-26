The Lady Indians were unable to pull an upset against the Choctaw Central Lady Warriors and fell 66-29 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
A victory against Choctaw Central was always a longshot. The Lady Warriors have been ranked in the top 5 of Class 4A all season. They came into the playoffs with a 26-4 record.
Playing at home, the Lady Warriors got on the gas early thanks to their full court man-to-man defense. They jumped out to a 30-4 lead after the first quarter and raced to a 50-11 halftime lead.
The Lady Indians remained competitive throughout, but after three they trailed a nearly insurmountable 60-18.
IAHS outscored the Lady Warriors 11-6 in the final period but couldn’t bridge the gap dug over the previous three periods. The loss ended their season. The Lady Indians season concluded at 11-19.
Genise Dabbs paced the Lady Indians with 13 points.
The first season at the helm for Anna Porter might have ended in the first round, but the job she has done in her first season should not go unnoticed. She nearly tripled the win total from a season ago, and she has a youthful group that has become competitive. With the Lady Indians only losing two seniors, expect IAHS to be dangerous next year.