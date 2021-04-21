Tremont Attendance Center played a pair of division 2-1A games against Wheeler last week, but couldn't match Wheeler's late game offensive production.
4/13 Wheeler 20, Tremont 10
Tremont opened the game with back-to-back singles from Brayden Burroughs and Ryker Thomas. After a fly out and strikeout, Devin Pounders walked to load the bases. Konner Sartin followed with a bases clearing double to put the Eagles up 3-0. Wheeler answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to edge out to a 4-3 lead.
Tremont tied the game up in the top of the fourth when Tanner Coleman got hit by a pitch, Jonah Lynch singled and Shawn Burroughs walked to load the bases. Thomas tied the game at 4-4 with a groundout that drove in Coleman.
Wheeler responded with a seven-run home half of the fourth inning to take an 11-4 lead.
Tremont added a run in the fifth inning, and pulled within a run in the top of the sixth after a hit batter and two walks loaded the bases. Another hit batsman, a sacrifice fly, single and double steal trimmed Wheeler’s lead to 11-10.
The home team scored 10 runs in the bottom of the inning to get the run rule victory.
Sartin went 2-for-4, including a double, with four RBIs. Thomas had two RBIs. Pounders walked three times and Shawn Burroughs and Chase Parker twice each.
4/15 Wheeler 8, Tremont 5
Tremont was down 1-0 in the bottom of the first when the Eagles loaded the bases with one out, and a run scored on a fielder’s choice off Pounder’s bat.
The game remained tied until Wheeler took a 3-1 lead in the third inning. Tremont answered in the bottom of the fifth. Brayden Burroughs walked and Thomas reached on an error to put two on with no outs. After a double play and walk, Pounders stepped up to the plate with men on the corners. Brayden Burroughs scored on a pop up in shallow right field. With two outs and a 3-2 count, Pounders broke for second base. Parker scored as Pounders engaged Wheeler’s infield in a lengthy run down. The score stood 3-3 at the end of the third.
Wheeler regain the lead in the top of the sixth inning and never relinquished it, but Tremont threatened in the game’s seventh inning.
Down 8-4, Tremont loaded the bases with no outs after a hit batsman, single and walk. A strikeout and groundout led to a run, but, with two outs, the Eagles were unable to get three more across to force extra innings.
Parker, Pounders and Jonah Lynch had Tremont’s three hits. Pounders drove in two runs, Jonah Lynch one and Brayden Burroughs one. Gentry Lynch, Shawn Burroughs and Parker each walked twice.
The Eagles are 1-16 overall and finished the year 0-10 in division 2-1A. They played at Houlka Monday and will host them tomorrow and will end their season at home Friday against Jumpertown.