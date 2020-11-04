Itawamba Agricultural High School senior Lauren Johnson is a member of the Indians’ swim team and the Pride of Itawamba marching band as a clarinet player and color guard captain.
Johnson serves as her class vice president and is a member of the student council. She is also active as a director in the Anchor Club, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honors Society and takes part in the Itawamba County Development Council’s Jr. Leadership program.
Active in the arts, Johnson is a member of the IAHS Indian Players and the chorus. She’s been named to the MSU Honor Choir. She also studies dance at Cathy Steele’s School of Dance.
Johnson is a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and involved with the youth group. She is the daughter of Marty and Missy Johnson.
After graduation in the spring, she plans to attend Itawamba Community College.