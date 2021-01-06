For a team to be playoff contenders, players not only need to want to win but count on their ability to make it happen. The Tremont Attendance Center boys basketball team has a group of seniors that believe they can win every time they step on the court.
“These 4 guys love to compete and they expect to be successful,” head coach Brady Ramey said of his team’s leaders: Chase Parker, Devin Pounders, Konner Sartin and Brayden Burroughs. Ramey credits the four seniors’ work ethic and commitment to the team for the success the Eagles have had on the hardwood the last few seasons. The team’s consistency, led in large part by this group, to a 22-11 record last season, impressive when one considers the strength of the division. One can argue that 2-1A wasn’t only the best 1A division in the state but one of the toughest overall. Both teams in the 1A state championship game came out of it.
The Eagles took the lessons they learned and went back to work for this season. They are headed into the teeth of division play with more knowledge of the game than the group had a year ago.
“They are students of the game,” Ramey said. “ Whether it is attending basketball camps, watching instructional videos, or just in the gym trying to get better at some aspect of the game, they are always trying to improve.” Ramey gave an example using Burroughs, whose work ethic is well established at the school.
“Brayden is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached. He consistently, over the last two years, comes to the gym at six in the morning to work on his game.”
If anything, Tremont is known for good, solid, sometimes sneaky, defense. Their ability to anticipate where an inbounds pass is going or stealing it away from a lackadaisical point guard often turns into quick points on the offensive end of the court.
When all are in sync, the Eagles are dynamic. On those nights, they can play with anyone, but individually, each one is a solid player who possesses their own unique skill set.
Pounders’ role has grown. He’s the team’s point guard. The guy that is usually setting others up to score has emerged as a major scoring threat himself. He’s led the team in scoring multiple times already this season.
All four will shoot a 3-pointer if they’re open, but the shot is Sartin’s bread and butter. He’ll shoot from anywhere, and it’s a good sign for the Eagles if he hits one or two early in a game.
Burroughs and Parker, a member of a loaded All-Division team last season, use their physicality to crash the glass and are as likely to drive to the basket as shoot from outside.
The combination of the four’s strengths make up the core of the Tremont boys team. The roles all four play has increased over the years, and so their importance. They’re the undisputed leaders of the team. The Eagles aim to stay healthy and finish their high school careers with another trip to the playoffs.