The public can view preliminary flood insurance rate maps and a recently completed preliminary flood insurance study of the Upper Tombigbee Watershed during open houses scheduled for next week in Itawamba and Monroe counties.
They will be held Sept. 7 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Fulton City Hall, located at 213 W. Wiygul St and Sept. 6 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Monroe County Government Complex, located at 1619 Highland Drive in Amory.
“Itawamba County has a lot of places that changed,” said Itawamba County Emergency Management Director Patrick Homan. “We have a lot of floodplains but not a lot of construction in the floodplains, but if you live in a floodplain and or think you’re near a floodplain you need to know what’s changed.”
Engineers do a study to determine if there’s more water here, or less water there and the new maps give city and county leaders, builders, property owners, realtors, lenders and insurance agents an opportunity to learn more about flood risk and hazard mitigation.
The open houses also give people the opportunity to learn if a home or business is located within a special flood hazard area, which will require flood insurance if there is a federally backed mortgage.
Preliminary maps available for viewing will include Fulton, Tremont, Mantachie, Aberdeen, Amory, Hatley, Smithville, Okolona, Marietta, Baldwyn, Booneville, Columbus, Guntown, Jumpertown, Paden and Tishomingo, in addition to the Alabama communities of Hodges, Vina and Red Bay.
Other unincorporated areas of Itawamba, Monroe, Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Lowndes, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties are also included.
Representatives from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Mississippi Geographic Information LLC and Federal Emergency Management Agency will be available to address questions from the public.
Local and state officials will also be present to provide information about flood risk, flood insurance, floodplain development requirements and the process used for floodplain mapping, according to the press release.
According to the press release, preliminary products including flood insurance rate map (FIRM) panels, the flood insurance study and a preliminary FIRM database are available for download at the FEMA Map Service Center’s website at https://msc.fema.gov.
Once the preliminary FIRMs become effective, these maps will be used by floodplain permit officials, builders and developers, lenders, realtors, insurance agents and the general public to determine flood risk.
