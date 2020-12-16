The Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Fulton native Jordan Lesley (IAHS/Troy) as a nominee for the Broyles Award that is given each season to the top assistant coach in college football.
Lesley is in his second year as the defensive line coach at West Virginia University and has served as an unofficial co-defensive coordinator since this summer. The former coordinator resigned and head coach Neal Brown elected to use multiple coaches to fill the role instead of naming a single interim coordinator.
The Mountaineer defense is the best in the Big 12 and ranks fifth in the nation in total defense. They've recorded 22 sacks and 59 tackles for loss this season. They’ve held teams to under 300 yards of total offense per game
Before moving to Morgantown in 2019, Lesley spent three years as an assistant on the defensive side of the ball at Troy University, his alma mater, and was defensive coordinator at East Mississippi Community College when they won two of their national championships. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Troy.
As a player, Lesley was team captain at Troy and was an All-State and All-Division player at Itawamba Agricultural High School.
The Broyles Award is named after longtime University of Arkansas coach and athletic director. He had a penchant for hiring and mentoring coaches who became some of the most successful and respected coaches in college and NFL history. The award is a member of the National College Awards Association.. The 75-pound solid bronze trophy was awarded to LSU assistant coach Joe Brady, now with the Carolina Panthers, last year.
Lesley is one of three coaches from the Big 12 to be nominated. The 56-person field will be trimmed to 15 semi-finalist then five finalist before the award winner is announced in Little Rock on December 28.