Neal Brown, the head football coach at West Virginia University, announced the assignments for his coaches on the defensive side of the ball last Friday. The announcement included the elevation of Jordan Lesley, who spent last season as the team’s defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator as the new head of his defense. Lesley, in his third season with the team, will also coach the outside linebackers in 2021.
Last season, Lesley helped lead the Mountaineers as they became one of the nation’s best defensive units, finishing first among all Power Five schools in total defense, and under his tutelage, defensive lineman Darius Stills earned Consensus All-American honors in 2020. The first West Virginia defensive lineman to earn the honor in 65 years and the first Mountaineer at any position since 2006.
Brown first hired Lesley at Troy University in the 2016 preseason, and Lesley made the move to Morgantown when Brown took the head coaching position there in 2019.
Lesley last served as defensive coordinator at East Mississippi Community College. He built one of the the best defenses in junior college football giving up only 10.3 points per game as the Lions won two national championships during his time in Scooba.
Lesley has steadily climbed the ranks of junior college and FBS coaching and improved at each stop. The 2020 Broyles Award nominee now has the chance to showcases his accumulated knowledge of the game as a Power Five defensive coordinator.