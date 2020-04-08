Over the past three weeks, I have spent countless hours researching and trying to make sense of the school board’s decision to discontinue seventh and eighth grades at Dorsey and Fairview. Mr. Wiygul predicts a “major crisis” in five years if this isn’t done now. My research discredits this theory.
Based on the 2018 audit, recurring expenditures will decrease annually through 2025. For instance, in 2020, these expenditures appear to be $660,000 less than 2019 expenditures. In addition, a $1.8M clerical mistake recently reduced government funding for that year. It is possible that the district will get reimbursed for a portion of that this year.
Mr. Wiygul seemed to have made a conscious effort to keep principals, teachers, and the community uninformed about this proposal prior to the vote. However, we found out, posed very valid questions (that are still unanswered), and made very compelling arguments against the proposal. Yet, on March 2, 2020, Wiygul and his “posse” – Wes Pitts, Tony Wallace, and Clara Brown – passed the proposal without discussion.
I have compiled an in-depth report that includes not only the financial information, but current legislation that supports the importance of schools like Dorsey and Fairview. I also read State Superintendent Carey Wright’s “Strategic Plan.” Based on her goals, Dorsey should be considered a “Model Rural School.” Dorsey is exactly what she is striving to achieve. This report can be found on my Facebook page (facebook.com/sherri.moore.9699) I urge everyone to read it.
The next scheduled school board meeting is April 6, at 6:30 p.m. I will address the board during that meeting and asking the questions that should have already been answered.
Hopefully, to be continued.
Sherri Moore