Fellow constituents:
Our primary elections for the City of Fulton are to be held on April 6th, 2021.
Fulton is a beautiful city with great amenities and an ideal location with access to I-22.
But, our city is not thriving the way a great city should! Why is that? – I think our culture needs to progress; and culture comes from leadership. This election is a great opportunity to change our culture and move the city forward with urgency.
In order to do so, we will need 3 or 4 new board members with fresh ideas and open minds.
Remember – we all get one vote to use as we see fit, so I am asking you to evaluate each candidate based on his/her skill set and past life experiences – and not just rely on the “good-ole boy network!”
I have asked on social media for candidates to come up with 3 to 5 initiatives for moving our city forward – along with cost estimates and “returns on investment.”
There are two incumbents that are running for at-large positions, with two more fresh faces throwing their hats into the ring. Think long at hard on how these incumbents have voted, how they have treated their constituents at meetings, and how they have (or haven’t) followed the city ordinances that they swore to uphold. What fresh ideas have they brought forward to see our city progress?
In closing – your vote is your vote! And, you are the only one who can cast it. I am not promoting whom you should vote for, but only promoting that you make an educated and informed choice. Our future depends upon it.
Charles Graham
Owner of American’s Inn