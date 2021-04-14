Dear Sir or Madam,
Millions of people have the idea that if their good deeds outweigh their bad deeds, they will go to heaven. That is a lie. Others think that if they perform some rituals, or accomplish some service, that will make them acceptable to God. The Bible makes it clear that this won’t work.
What does the Bible say? What does God want? This is the subject of the letter. I think this would be of public service. It’s a matter of eternal life or death from God’s point of view.
Who’s The Savior?
What is it that gets us into Heaven? Is it being a good person? Or being a friendly neighbor? Is it being an honest citizen? Or being a loving parent? Being a good provider? Could it be going to church? These are all fine characteristics. Every person should try to measure up to them.
But they won’t get you into heaven. The Devil wants you to believe they will. The Devil wants you to believe that you can be your own Savior. If you believe this, he will have you for eternity. Don’t think he wants you because he loves you. If you are trying to do right, he hates you. He just wants to keep you from God because that hurts God whom he hates. God does love you and wants you to love Him and have you with Him for all eternity in Heaven.
Why won’t being good get you into Heaven? The Bible says: “ Since all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, they are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption which is in Christ Jesus, whom God put forward as expiation by his blood, to be received by faith. This was to show God’s righteousness because in his divine forbearance he had passed over former sins; it was to prove at the present time that he himself is righteous and that he justifies him who has faith in Jesus,” (Romans 3:23-26).
“For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord,” (Romans 6:23).
What does this mean? The problem that people don’t seem to grasp is that God is pure, perfect, and holy-completely separated from anything polluted or sinful. Anyone who is to come into His Presence must be undefiled and perfect. That is His standard.
Jesus said: “You, therefore, must be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect,” (Matthew 5:48). How in heaven’s name can we be made as perfect as God?
We are not perfect, and we cannot make ourselves pure. If we were to live with God in Heaven, He had to have a way to make us sinless.
He sent His Son Jesus to the earth. He was born as a human, but He was still God. Science can look at the Universe, our planet, and our bodies and see God’s magnificence in power, design, and creative ability. Jesus came to show us what God is like. He told us what God demands, what He wants of us. But most important Jesus went to the Cross to take our sins upon himself, to pay the price for that sin: Death. He rose from the grave to prove who he was-the Son of God.
What does God want of us? He wants us to give ourselves to Him, to accept the Lord God Almighty into our lives. We must repent of our sins and turn from them. Forget about saving ourselves. That’s impossible. Put our trust in what Jesus did on the Cross- dying to pay the penalty for our sins, and making it possible for us to receive his perfect righteousness if we receive him as our Savior. He wants to give us salvation as His gift of grace and love.
The Holy Spirit will be our Friend, Helper, Partner, and Comforter. We will be part of God’s family, and He will give us assignments to help out in the Family Business: Winning the world to Christ. We will see what God has done for us and with us. We will love God, appreciate Him, and give thanks to Him in worship.
We will know that we have found the very best way to live a life. Our Belief in Christ will give us the key to heaven’s Door. Our Behavior on earth will bring us rewards and benefits for our life in Heaven. Some people spend their lives accumulating things of this earth which they can’t take with them. Others have the good sense to accumulate benefits and rewards from God which they can enjoy every day for eternity. I tried both ways, but I ended up with the right choice.
I wouldn’t trade places with the richest man on earth. I’m not kidding; I mean it! God, who knows everything, knows I mean it. If I was the richest man on earth, I know that it would interfere with my relationship with God. Money is not worth that. I have the One and Only Savior, Jesus Christ.
Lynton Younger