I do not possess words to express my gratitude to the good citizens of Fulton who came to the aid of my sister-in-law and niece at a time of tragedy last Tuesday night.
While on a cross country trip, my brother-in-law suddenly died at the Mississippi Welcome Center just outside of town. The outpouring of help from your Sheriff’s Department, the Welcome Center staff, the staff of the Days Inn and Marie Johnson from Food Giant and others is simply overwhelming. Marie got them into the hotel, gave them cash out-of-pocket and even brought them breakfast the next morning while we traveled from South Carolina.
This sort of kindness is seldom seen these days and truly restores my faith in the kindness of people. It’s inspiring to see that even in some of the most divisive times in our country, there are still places where people care for their fellow man and will go above and beyond to help a perfect stranger. This experience has touched our family deeply and we now feel a new obligation to help those in need when we encounter them. You all should be proud to live among such great Americans.
Thank you,
Steve Caulkins
Florence, SC