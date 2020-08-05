Lexi Green has started the last four seasons for the Itawamba Agricultural High School Lady Indians. Green joined both the slow pitch and fast pitch teams in the seventh grade and played slow pitch until it was discontinued at the end of her sophomore season.
Green credits Lady Indian head coach Jeffrey Mann for pushing her out of her comfort zone and making her a better player by showing her that improvement comes through hard work. Green moved back to pitching during her freshman year of high school and has been a mainstay in the circle for the Lady Indians since.
Disappointed that her junior season was cut short and ending her chance at making the playoffs, Green hopes to see her team make to the postseason in spring of 2021.
Green began playing travel ball at 8U and has played the last three seasons with the same girls and coaches, a Vexus-organization team based in Red Bay, Alabama, and is coached by Phillip Rogers and Kevin Conwill. Green has also worked with hitting coach Brad Ivy since elementary school.
Green is committed to play softball at Itawamba Community College after graduating in the spring of 2021.
With a 3.77 grade point average, Green is also a member of the National Honor Society and is a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, where she is active in the youth group, helps with vacation bible school and participates in mission trips.
Green is the daughter of Michael and Terri Green.