Head Librarian Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library
Hello, everyone. I hope each of you is doing well this summer! We are having a great summer here at the library so far this year! We are so happy to be able to hold our Summer Reading Program events in person this year. While we have finished our first slate of events for the summer, we do still have more in store for you all. We will host a different guest or guests from our community each Tuesday at 4:00 PM in July to host either a story time or another fun program during that time. Here are the first two programs we have booked:
Tuesday, July 6th at 4:00 PM-Dianne Joachim from John Ralph Wood VFW Auxiliary Post 4976 will present a patriotic program.
Tuesday, July 13th at 4:00 PM-Reader’s Theater with Dr. Laurie McBride, Speech/Drama Instructor at Itawamba Community College
We will announce the other two programs soon via our Facebook page, so you will want to follow us there to keep up with these programs. Once August arrives, we will continue hosting Story Times at this time each week. Just as we were excited about being able to do Summer Reading Program events, we are excited to return to having storytimes in person once again.
In addition to these great programs, we are excited to announce that several other things are back to normal here at the library. For one thing, we are excited to announce that we have now resumed traditional interlibrary loan practices. This means that you can now once again borrow items from libraries all over the Southeast and in select other states, in addition to the sixty-plus libraries in our library partnership. This change significantly raises the number of materials that we can request for you.
Also, our meeting rooms are now back open and available for the public to use for educational, cultural, intellectual, or charitable activities. All meetings held in the library’s meeting rooms must be free and open to the public. We have a conference room that can accommodate up to 10 people and a Multipurpose room that can accommodate up to 25 people. A more detailed meeting room policy is available upon request.
The multipurpose room will be unavailable for public use in July because we are having a huge book sale in that room. This room will be filled with hundreds of great books, as well as an assortment of CDs and DVDs. During the pandemic, many people had time to clean out their book collections, which has led to the library having many more book donations than in any previous years. There have been some great items donated, and after going through and determining what we could use on our shelves, there are some great items left for people to buy. The book sale will happen from July 6th through July 31st during library hours. All proceeds from this sale will go to benefit the library. Our everyday Booksale Room will also be fully stocked and available for browsing during this time, as it is each day the library is open. We would love for you to browse our huge book sale in July or just come by and visit the library to check out a great book or use one of our other helpful services.