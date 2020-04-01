Hi, everyone! I hope that you and your families are all safe and healthy during these difficult times.
The past month has been a roller coaster of emotions for us here at the library, just as I am sure it has been for most people. We have been closed to the public since Monday, March 16, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It was our original intention to reopen after a week of closing, but worsening conditions locally and around our great country have led our administrative board to extend the library’s closure.
The health of our staff and our patrons is of utmost importance to us. For the past few weeks, we have been working from home. This has included viewing lots of staff training videos that will help us when better times come back, planning for future collection development, and compiling videos of digital storytimes for children to view while they are homebound. This week, our staff has returned to the library building, but we will continue to be closed to the public. This will allow us to do extensive cleaning within the building, answer patron questions via telephone, produce more tutorial videos using the library’s faster internet connection, and so on.
We ask that patrons please not bring materials back to the library until we reopen to the public. We have renewed all library materials through May 4. When we do reopen, we will extend a grace period of several weeks for patrons to bring back materials originally due during the time we were closed without being charged any late fees. Also, when the time comes that we can safely reopen, we will have several safeguards in place until this virus is no longer deemed a threat. These safeguards will include more extensive, routine cleaning and sanitizing of the library building, canceling all library programs and storytimes scheduled during the time the virus is still perceived as a threat, stopping interlibrary loans during that time, and limiting each patron to two hours of computer use each day. Previously scheduled library programs will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Please follow us on Facebook to keep up with the latest updates.
I wanted to close by sharing some personal thoughts and feelings. I encourage everyone to stay home as much as possible right now and only go out when necessary. This will help keep you from being exposed to the virus and from possibly exposing your family. If you do go out, I encourage you to support small businesses in our county. These businesses are the backbone of our community, and they are hurting financially during this time. Many of these businesses are offering online ordering, curbside pickup or delivery, so you can support many of these businesses with little risk. We are all in this situation together, and we will get through this tough time. I have seen people doing great acts of kindness to help one another in recent weeks, and I ask that we each remember this love and concern for one another when better days arrive.
We at the library look forward to the time when we can get back to helping people, especially with all the recent turmoil in the world!