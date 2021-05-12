Hi, everyone. I hope you all are doing well. We are gearing up for an exciting summer here at the library. As of right now, we have planned our Summer Reading Program virtually, but we have plans in place if we are allowed to host in-person programs at any point this summer. Please like or follow our Facebook page to be the first to know when these or other library programs can be held in person again. Just search “Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library” to find our page. All programs will be streamed via this Facebook page. This year’s theme is Tails and Tales, which means that programming will center around animals and stories. Here is our exciting Summer Reading Program schedule for this year:
Thursday, June 3 at 2:00 PM- Magic Mr. Nick
Thursday, June 10 at 2:00 PM- Storyteller Rebecca Jernigan
Thursday, June 17 at 2:00 PM- Singing Weatherman Bob Swanson
Thursday, June 24 at 2:00 PM- Live Animal Educational Program with Animal Tales
We will have begun allowing signups for the program by the time this column is published. You can sign your child up by visiting the library or sending a message to the library’s Facebook page. Reading records can be picked up from the library. The child should write down all the books they read this summer and any Summer Reading Program events they view. This record should be turned in by Friday, July 23, to be entered to win one of the great prizes we will be giving away. The more books the child reads and programs they view, the greater their chance to win. We will announce more details on this in the coming weeks.
The goal of the program is to keep students reading and learning during the summer to help them retain the knowledge they gained during the previous school year and be ready for the coming year. We would love to have your child participate this summer. Visit the library this summer and throughout the year to find some excellent reading material or use one of our many other services. We are open six days a week for your convenience. If you have any questions about the Summer Reading Program or anything else library-related, call us at (662) 862-4926.