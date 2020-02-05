Fulton, MS (38843)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.