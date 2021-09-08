Hello, everyone! I hope each of you is doing well. September is National Library Card Signup Month, and we would love for you to visit us at the library and sign up for a free library card. Maybe you had one long ago, but you are not sure if it still works. We can get everything up to date for you and make sure you can use your card to its full potential.
In response to record COVID numbers recently, we have been forced to suspend library programming again temporarily. This includes Story Time, STEM Exploration Days, and Lunching with Books. We had just begun our STEM Exploration Days program in late August and were pleased with the success of the first program. We hope to be able to start having these programs again soon. In the meantime, we will host Virtual Story Times via Facebook Live on our page each Tuesday at 4:00 PM.
Since school has recently begun a new year, I wanted to take a minute to highlight the ways our library can help students in grades K-12 or even those in college. Here is a list of ways these students can use the library to help them excel academically.
1. We can help with research.
There is a wealth of resources available to students today, and they may sometimes need help outside of class in finding the best ways to navigate these tools. We can help with that here. We can teach you how to search through online articles and databases, determine if a source is reliable or not, or find a book to help with your school assignment or project.
2. We have computers, high-speed internet, printing services, and more available for public use.
High-speed internet access has not yet reached all areas of our county, unfortunately. Even when it does, there are likely to be many extenuating circumstances that prevent some from having reliable access. With digital learning becoming a necessity of late, the value of having quality internet access is greater now than ever before. The library has 14 public use computers. Each of them has a high-speed fiber internet connection, as well as printing and scanning services. We also have an open high-speed Wi-Fi connection that can be accessed inside the building or from the parking lot in times when the library is closed.
3. We have study areas.
We have multiple areas inside the library that can be used to study in a quiet environment.
4. We have an extensive collection of books, audiobooks, and e-books available at the library to help with school projects and assignments. In addition to our collection, we have access to thousands of books from other libraries that our patrons may borrow.
Maybe your child needs a copy of a particular book for class, and you don’t want to have to buy a copy of the book they are likely to read only once. Perhaps, your child learns better from listening to an audiobook version of a novel. We can help there. If we do not own a copy of the material you are looking for inside our library, we can usually obtain it from another library. This process may take one to two weeks. Newly released books, independently published books, or books no longer in print may be harder to locate, although many of these items can be obtained.
We have many resources available for those in school, those not in school but just looking to learn new things, or for those who just want to read a good story. Visit us today to sign up for you or your child’s first library card or use your card for the first time in a while.