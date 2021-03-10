Hello, everyone! I hope you all are doing well. We have been working on several exciting things lately here at the library. We just finished Read Across America week, when we hosted a different-themed story time each day that week via Facebook Live. Videos of these are still available, along with all of our past STEM Story Times. We are also currently working on developing our Summer Reading Program for this year. We are hopeful that we will be able to host this year’s program events in-person, although we do not know if that will be possible at that time or not. Currently, we are still not hosting live programming. By the summer, if we are still unable to do so, our Summer Reading Program events will be hosted live via our social media pages. The theme for this year is “Tails and Tales,” which will revolve around animals and fairy tales. Please keep on the lookout for more information on this program
We also plan on hosting some “staff picks” book reviews on Facebook Live, beginning Friday, March 12th at noon. Each of our staff members will choose one of their favorite books to be included. We will give a brief overview of the plot, tell why we liked the book, and read a few of our favorite excerpts from the book. We hope this will be enjoyed by everyone until we can begin our Lunching with Books book review programs again.
I also wanted to remind everyone that the tax filing deadline for this year is April 15th, 2021. We do have state and federal tax forms available here at the library. Some less common federal forms were not sent to us and are only available on the IRS website to be printed. We also have plenty of public computers available for anyone to use to help in the tax filing process, whether it be electronically filing, printing off tax documents, or anything else you might need in the process.
Lastly, I wanted to discuss library donations. We will gladly take any book donations you would like to give to the library. We evaluate any book donations we receive to determine whether they would fit into our collections or would benefit the library most if we resold them in our book sake room. While we would love to put every book in the library, space limitations simply will not allow us to do so. The money from books that are resold goes to the Library’s Friends group and ultimately allows us to purchase more new items. In addition to book donations, we have also had some greatly appreciated monetary donations recently. In most cases, these donations have been given in memory of a loved one that has passed away. These donations have been used to purchase new books with name plaques placed inside to memorialize the deceased. This is a great way to keep the memory of a loved one alive, particularly if he or she loved reading, the library, or both. As always, we would love for you to visit us here at the library anytime, whether you are looking for a great book to read, needing assistance with something on the computer, or needing to use one of the many other services we offer here.