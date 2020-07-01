Hello, everyone! I hope you all are doing well. We are all well here at the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library.
Like most, we are still adjusting our rules and procedures to ensure the safest environment possible for our staff and patrons, while also allowing everyone to enjoy as many of our services as possible. We will be closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. We plan to reopen Monday, July 6 with normal library hours.
There is still time to take part in our online Summer Reading Program, which will continue through July 31. The program has categories for children, teens and adults. Thanks to our gracious sponsors, we will give away some terrific grand prizes, including four 16-inch bicycles, four $100 Walmart gift cards, and four $50 Walmart gift cards. To enter to win, register at mlp.beanstack.com or download the “Beanstack Tracker” app from your app store. Log the number of pages you read through June and July and any digital library programs in which you participate. The more pages you read and programs you attend, the better your chances of winning will be.
I had previously announced programming through the first week of July. Paper logs will be available for those who do not have internet access. These must be turned in by Friday, July 31, for you to be eligible to win.
Here’s a quick look at the schedule for the rest of this year’s Summer Reading Program. We will do something each day on the library’s Facebook page that you can join in, so be sure to follow us:
Week of July – Music Week
Monday, July 6: Virtual Talent Show- See our Facebook for Details
Thursday, July 9: An Afternoon of Music with Tombigbee Dulcimer Group on Facebook Live at 2 p.m.
Week of July 13 – Sports Week
Thursday, July 16: Program from Mrs. Marie Rodgers of the Itawamba Mississippi State Extension Service on Facebook Live at 2 p.m.
Friday, July 17: Sports Trivia Game Show Live Via Zoom at 2 p.m..
Week of July 20 – Superhero Week
Monday, July 20, 2020- Cosplay Day- Dress up as your favorite superhero or make up your own.
Thursday, July 23 – “Mini Micro Superheroes” Program via Facebook Live with Mrs. Polly Tutor from Natural Resources Conservation Mississippi at 2 p.m.
Week of July 27 – Mystery Week
This week will include other fun stuff I wanted to do this summer but could not tie into one of our other themed weeks.