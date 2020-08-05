Hello, everyone! I hope each of you and your families are doing well!
By the time you read this, we will have made it to the end of our Virtual Summer Reading Program. It has been very different this year from all years previous, though I feel like we have offered some tremendous educational programming through our Facebook page. Thanks to our sponsors, we were also happy to provide great incentives to encourage children, teenagers, and even adults to read during the summer months.
I would like to thank everyone who has helped make this year’s program successful. Thanks to each person who took the time to read a story for one of our online storytimes. You all did a really outstanding job, and I feel like it helped us show our children just how important reading is. Thanks also to the summer reading performers who were able to amend their performances to work for a digital audience. Finally, I would like to give an extra special thanks to Ms. Kennedy Cipkowski, a bright young lady who has helped behind the scenes with our digital program. Though I hope we can go back to our traditional method of programming next year, I think we have gained several skills this summer that we can use for the betterment of all future programs.
As we near the fall and the return of school, I wanted to remind parents about Axis360, our e-book and e-audio database. I know many parents who choose a digital learning option for their children this year may be searching for alternate ways to get extra reading material for their children in a safe and easy manner. The Axis360 platform is available to anyone who has a library card with either the Lee or Itawamba County libraries. Though the database does not have the depth of the libraries’ physical collections, it includes almost 4,000 items, including items for all age groups. For more information on how to access this database, call the library at 662-231-4916.
Lastly, I wanted to take a moment to express my sadness at the loss of one of the key figures in the history of the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library: Mr. Charlie McCarthy. Mr. McCarthy’s accomplishments were tremendous across all areas of our county, including playing an especially important role in the library’s history. While he was mayor of the City of Fulton, Mr. McCarthy mediated the expansion of the library to double its previous size by incorporating the Dixie Theater building into the library. In recent years, I have had the pleasure of getting to know Mr. McCarthy better through my membership with him in the Fulton Lions Club. He will be missed by so many in our community.