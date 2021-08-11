Hello everyone, I hope you all are doing well. We have just finished a great summer reading program here at the library. We had 110 people sign up for our program this year. We held seven special Summer Reading Program Events in June and July. Two hundred eighty-six people attended these programs in person, and 648 people viewed the programs via our Facebook Live videos. Participants had chances all weekend to enter their names into the drawing for one of our grand prizes by reading and attending library events. Drawings for these prizes were held on Monday, July 26th. The winners were as follows:
Ages 7 and Younger Division- First Place Winner of a $50 Wal Mart Gift Card- John Colin Foster
Second Place Winner of a “Tails and Tales” Prize Pack- Daisy Owens
Ages 8 to 12- First Place Winner of a $50 Wal Mart Gift Card- Tripp Strider
Second Prize Winner of a “Tails and Tales” Prize Pack- Ella Parker
Ages 13 to 19- First Place Winner of a $50 Wal Mart Gift Card- Eli Cook
Ages 20 and Older- First Place Winner of a Free Lunch to Guy’s Place On Water Dining- Abby Loden
Thanks so much to the Friends of the Itawamba County Library and Guy’s Place On Water Dining for graciously donating our grand prizes. Speaking of the Friends of the Library, we just finished a very successful Friends Book Sale in July. The sale made $821.50, all of which will be used by the library to purchase brand new books for library patrons. Thank you so much to everyone who supported our sale. Our traditional Book Sale Room will continue to be open year-round, and we have restocked it with lots of great books for your reading pleasure.
We are getting ready for a busy fall schedule of events. Story Time happens each Tuesday at 4:00 PM at the library. We read several great books each week and have a craft each week that fits with the theme of the books we read that week. This program is a great afterschool activity for preschoolers through 8 or 9 years old.
We are also excited to begin what we are calling STEM Exploration Days. We will hold these events every other Friday from 3:30 until 5:00, starting Friday, August 20th. At these events, kids can explore using many different STEM toys, including LEGO Mindstorms EV3 Robots, Squishy Circuits, 3D Pens, OSMO genius Kit, Snap Circuits, Makey Makey, Bloxels Build Your Own Video Game, Lego Blocks, 3D Ferris Wheel, and more. They can even try their hand at building a microcomputer. These events will allow children to use their creativity and explore these scientific toys at their own pace.
For adults, our Lunching with Books program will return on Friday, August 27th, at noon. Our speaker will be Lori Holland. While I am unsure of the book she will discuss, I am sure it will be great. In addition, we will also have the most inexpensive lunch in town. For $2, Lunching with Books guests can enjoy a light lunch provided by the Friends of the Itawamba County Library. As you can see, we have a busy fall lined up. We hope you can make some time for these events or just to visit the library and pick out a great book or use one of our other helpful services.