Hi, Everyone! I hope all of you are doing well! I am now even more excited about what we have going on here at the library this summer! We have just been given permission to host our Summer Reading Program events live in person this year! We will host fun and interactive educational programs each Thursday at 2:00 PM during the month of June. Every program except the one on Thursday, June 10th, will be held at the Historic Fulton Grammar School. The program on the 10th will be held in the PlayGarden Park behind the library unless severe weather or extreme heat makes it necessary to move it into the library.
The performers for this summer will include a magician, a storyteller, a singing weatherman, and a live animal educational program. For the full schedule of events, come by the library, visit our Facebook page, or call us at (662) 862-4926.
This year’s program will be open to everyone from children to senior adults. We will be giving away a $50 Wal-Mart Gift Card to one lucky winner in each of three age groups (Birth to Age 7, Ages 8 to 12, and Ages 13 to 20). We will announce our grand prize for adults very soon. We will also be giving away other great prizes throughout the summer.
There are several ways to have your name entered into the drawing for one of our grand prizes. For simply signing up for our Summer Reading Program, you will be entered one time into the grand prize drawing for your age group. You can do this by visiting the library or sending us a message via Facebook telling us that you would like to sign up for the program. You can also be entered into the drawing once for each program you attend in person or virtually. Those attending the program in person will be entered that day. To be entered into the drawing for watching a program virtually, you must let us know within a week of that program that you viewed that particular program via our Facebook page. Each program will only be available on our Facebook page for a few days after the live program has ended. To be entered into the drawing for viewing a virtual program, you must watch the program in its entirety.
We ask that Summer Reading Program participants keep a list of the books they read this summer beginning Tuesday, June 1st. Starting that week, they can visit us once a week to show their reading logs and enter their names into the grand prize drawing. They will be entered once if they have read at least one book during that week. If they have read five or more, they will be entered twice. The more they read and the more library programs they attend, the greater their chances of being one of our lucky grand prize winners this summer. The last date to be entered into our drawings will be Friday, July 23rd. Winners will be contacted the next week.
With all of this, our goal is to keep children and even adults reading and learning during the summer. As Dr. Seuss once wisely wrote, “The more things that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” We would love for you to stop by and visit us this summer to grab a great book to read and to participate in some of the fun activities we have planned!