Hi, everyone! I hope you are doing well. Spring is here, and I hope you all can get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that comes with this time of year. We are inching toward normalcy here at the library. While we are still currently unable to offer in-person library programming, most other library services are available. I am hopeful that we can resume our normal slate of library programs very soon. For the moment, we are still limited to virtual programs via the library’s Facebook page. We debuted a new virtual Staff Picks Book Review program last month. Despite a few technical issues, the program went well. We plan to do more of these in the future, though we plan to shorten the reviews and only spotlight one book in each video we post for this.
For my main topic today, I wanted to discuss the importance of reading and why it is so important. Personally, I think it is tremendously important because it helps us become the people we want to be, whether that comes through gaining knowledge and skills, encouraging personal growth, or any of the other ways that what we read and learn can make us a better, more complete person. While I think my reasoning is sufficient, I decided to go online to see why others find reading to be so important. The internet was filled with tons of reasons, but I decided to highlight only five here. These are the five I chose:
1. Reading Helps Build Your Imagination
Reading requires you to paint the pictures from the story in your head. The imagination skills that come from this can help children develop in so many other areas (social, emotional, creative, etc.) Imagination is even helpful in adults, as it is, after all, the key to innovation.
2. Reading Helps You Learn to Concentrate Better
We live in a busy world where we are pulled in multiple directions at the same time. This busyness can make it hard for both children and adults to concentrate on task completion. Because it requires you to focus on a story to understand and enjoy it, reading builds and sharpens the skills necessary to complete difficult or tedious tasks.
3. Reading Helps Your Memory
As we read, our minds are remembering so many things along the way. This exercises the part of the brain responsible for memory. Research has shown that reading can slow down cognitive decline in older people. Let’s be honest, we all could use help remembering things.
4. Reading Reduces Stress
Whether it be from work, school, financial troubles, relationship issues, or any number of other things, most people today are stressed on a regular basis. Reading can help here as it is a quiet activity that can distract from your stressors and take you to a place far away from your troubles.
5. Reading Can Help You Live Longer
You read that right. A 2016 study found that participants who read 30 minutes per day lived an average of two years longer than those who did not. Interestingly, the same study found that reading books had a significant advantage over reading only magazines, journals, and newspapers. What did the study attribute to this longer life in readers? In a nutshell, readers tend to have healthier brains.
With that said, we would love for you to come and see us here at the library to pick up a great book to help get your brain in shape, whether you are young, old, or anywhere in between.