Hello, everybody! I hope each of you and your families continue to be of good health and spirits.
We at the library are excited for a slate full of summer activities, though they may look different than our normal activities.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to move a large portion of our 2020 Summer Reading Program online. This program will begin on June 1 and continue through July. We will run our programs via the library’s Facebook page and will use a website called Beanstack to track reading for the summer.
Parents, grandparents, babysitters, and caregivers, this is where we need your help! We would love for you to allow your children to watch our Facebook Live programming, help them participate in the fun activities this summer through our Facebook page, and help them track their success through the Beanstack site. Some activities will include the posting of photographs or videos to our Facebook page. We promise to use these photos or videos solely for the promotion of the library itself, though the site is publicly accessible. In posting a photo or video of yourself or your child, you are agreeing to these terms.
Each week in June and July will be themed differently and feature fun activities. Though some activities are geared specifically towards children, most of the activities can also be enjoyed by teenagers and adults. Each Thursday at 2 p.m., we will host a Facebook Live program that will be similar to traditional summer events. Every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., we will host a story time based on that week’s theme. Other days of the week will include activities like drawing and writing contests, show-and-tell and more.
Beanstack will be where participants can log their reading, register for prize drawings and earn badges to increase their chances of winning these prizes. Those without computer access at home will be eligible for these prizes as well. They simply need to keep a log of their reading through the summer and turn it in to library staff by July 31. We will be giving away four grand prize bicycles for children, but also have great prizes for teenage and adult participants.
Because of the disparity in different reading levels and book sizes, we will be asking everyone to log pages this year. We expect our Beanstack site to be available beginning in the middle of June, so everyone should keep a record of their pages and program participation until that time. We will post specific instructions on how to access and use Beanstack to our Facebook page as soon as possible. In the meantime, we encourage you to “like” our Facebook page and invite your friends to do so as well.
Here is a shortened schedule of themes and activities for June. For more detailed information, please visit our Facebook page. You can find us at https://www.facebook.com/itawambacountylibrary.
Week 1- Animal Week – Activities will include reading books about animals, animal-themed story time, a drawing contest, show and tell and a presentation from Animal Tales LLC via Facebook Live.
Week 2- The Magic of Reading – Activities will include a Facebook Live presentation from magician Bentley Burns, and a chance to share both your most beloved book (wasn’t it magical the first time you read it?) and to learn a few magic tricks of your own.
Week 3 – Everyone Has a Story Week – Activities will include a short story contest (with awards for different age groups), a fairy tale-themed story time, a chance for participants to recreate scenes from their favorite stories and share them with others, a group storytelling challenge and a Facebook Live presentation from storyteller Brenda Pritchett.
Week 4 – Science Week – Activities include a science-themed story time (and be sure to post some photos of you and your child reading books about science), a presentation from Mr. Bond’s Science Guys via Facebook Live and virtual tours of science museums.
Week 5 – America Week – Activities will include a patriotic story time, a chance to share with other participants the story of someone you know who served in the military, and a patriotic reader’s theater with Dr. Laurie McBride, speech/drama instructor at Itawamba Community College.
We are open and would love to see you this summer! Please swing by and pick up some great books for a little bit (or a lot) of summer reading. You may also download our Axis360 app on most devices for access to our e-book collection.
For any questions, call us at (662) 862-4926. Have a great summer!