Hi, everyone. I hope each of you is doing well. We were excited to be able to reopen the library this Monday, May 4, and get back to helping meet the needs of our community, particularly at this difficult time. We are glad to provide resources and services to displaced workers who may lack access to the technology that can help them apply for unemployment benefits or find other economic relief opportunities during this unprecedented time. We are also excited to provide access to high-quality reading, listening, and viewing materials to help people learn or provide distraction during the pandemic and quarantine. There is no need to rush to return borrowed materials immediately; we have renewed all items through Monday, June 1. No one with items checked out before we closed in March will be charged late fees as long as the items are returned by that time. Our book drops are also now open for returns.
Our temporary hours are as follows:
Monday — Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday — 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday — 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
We ask that anyone visiting the library follow social distancing guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of patrons and our staff. We ask that anyone feeling sick please refrain from coming to the library until they are well. We are currently allowing a maximum of 10 patrons inside the library at one time. All study and lounge seating is closed. No newspapers or magazines will be available. Computer use will be limited to 2 hours per person per day. Staff will assign computers to provide as much distance between each computer user as possible. We will quarantine all returned items for 2 weeks and sanitizing them before returning them to our shelves for checkout by another patron. We ask that library users refrain from bringing food or drinks into the library and make sure not to leave any personal belongings behind. We will use one door as an entrance and the others as exits so staff can monitor the number of people coming into and out of the library. We have instituted an hourly cleaning schedule to make sure that the library is as sanitary as possible. We have also taken several measures to help protect library staff, such as installing plexiglass shields at the circulation desk and providing personal protective equipment for each staff member.
Unfortunately, all library programming has been canceled until further notice. We are planning to offer many programs virtually. We are currently exploring options for this year’s Summer Reading Program. I think it is safe to say that it will look quite different from previous years, although I can promise that it will be fun and that it will engage children in reading and learning during the summer months.
Please follow the library on Facebook to be the first to know when these plans are finalized. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we were closed. I ask that everyone continue to practice social distancing so that a bit of normalcy can come back into our lives. We are all in this together, and we will get through it TOGETHER.