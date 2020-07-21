Itawamba County’s library reopened Tuesday after temporarily closing when an employee tested positive for the virus COVID-19.
On Thursday Jeff Tomlinson, Director of the Lee-Itawamba Library System, announced via email presser that the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library would be closed for an indeterminate amount of time due to a library employee testing positive for coronavirus. In his email, Tomlinson said the library would remain closed for an indeterminate amount of time until the health and safety of patrons and employees could be ensured.
Monday, Tomlinson followed up with an email to The Times announcing that the library would reopen the following day.
According to Tomlinson, the library has undergone a deep cleaning, and all employees who will be working have tested negative for the virus.