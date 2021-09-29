“If you were a kitchen utensil, which one would you be?” she asked.
An undoubtedly odd question, but this is an opening line my friend had used for years. A question that would not only get the conversation going but possibly uncover pieces of who the person on the receiving end really was beyond a favorite color or movie star or whether they preferred The Smiths or The Cure (because it can’t be both).
It’s the perfect ice breaker when you think about it. It’s clever, so it makes you laugh a little. It’s probably not something you’ve ever been asked before, which forces you to actually pause and consider what’s being asked before blurting out a generic response. You’d be surprised at how much you can learn about a person by forcing them to visualize themselves as an inanimate object.
“A wooden spoon,” I responded.
It seems like a boring response, I know. And look, I didn’t say it was my favorite kitchen tool. That honor can only go to my set of cast iron skillets handed down to me by my Granny before she went to the great yard sale in the sky. She got them from her mother— my Minimaw— who got them from her mother before her. And so they were passed along until they eventually made their way to my kitchen.
But we aren’t talking about favorites. We’re talking about the one utensil that I feel best embodies me as a person. Despite its reputation as the symbol of a last place finish, I can think of no better item than that ever versatile, ultra dependable cookware classic.
For a moment I considered that I might be a kitchenaid mixer. I use it on an almost daily basis after all. It was purchased second hand off an Ole Miss student and is, admittedly, a close second to Granny’s cast iron. The ad said that it was a professional model and in perfect condition, barely used actually, but her daddy bought her a new model in one of the new prints (you can get a kitchenaid mixer in various floral and polka dot prints, in case you didn’t know.. I didn’t..) and she didn’t see any reason to have two.
“Seems logical, Makkenzleighanne” I said. That wasn’t her name, but we all know it could have been. “Thanks for the deal.”
But as much as I want to be a kitchenaid mixer, the most capable of kitchen machines, and always the most prized possession of its owner, that just isn’t me.
I don’t make fancy cakes, and I can’t take your kneading time from an hour to 15 minutes. For better or for worse, I’m the quiet work horse. Never your favorite, but always your go to. I’m the one that helps you get dinner on the table day in and day out, and when nothing else can get the job done, I do.
And I like that about myself.