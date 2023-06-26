Country Gentleman Fish and Steak House at 10302 Highway 25 South, Fulton, MS. Opens at 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. They accept cash and cards.
I decided to head off the beaten path and back to a long time favorite. ... The Country Gentleman Fish and Steak House. Established in 1979, they are family owned and operated with loyal customers who have been visiting for decades.
My first visit was for a school celebration dinner back in the early 80s. And I’ve been hooked ever since! Not much has changed except that they now accept credit cards.
With a large dining area and two private party rooms, The Country Gentleman has always been the go to place for great steak, catfish, homemade deserts, and friendly service.
What I ate:
- 10oz Queen Prime Rib
- Whole Catfish
- Salad with homemade ranch dressing
- Homemade Strawberry Pie
- Homemade coleslaw
- Sweet Baked Potato
- Fries
- Hushpuppies
Through the years, my family’s go to menu item has been the 10oz Queen Prime Rib dinner. It's cooked to order and brought out still simmering in a pool of Au Jus sauce. It's HUGE, THICK, TENDER, and flavor packed!
I had my Prime Rib prepared medium well, and I couldn't have asked for any better. The edges were so tender, I pulled it apart with my fork. It became more firm as I headed toward the middle, but was still cooked evenly and packed with the rich flavor of the meat and marinade. I would consider this a delicacy on any menu across the country!
For my perfect paring, I chose the baked sweet potato with butter and brown sugar and fully packed salad bar. I could make a full meal just enjoying all the fresh veggies, fruits, and homemade salad dressings.
Their U.S. Farm Raised whole Catfish was crispy on the outside and had tender white meat inside. I normally drown my fish with tartar sauce, but the flavor was so good, a little fresh squeezed lemon and I was good to go.
I sometimes get filets, but there’s something about whole catfish that’s just special. Maybe it’s the extra work it takes to to get each bite off the bone, or getting to experience both the crispy exterior and tender meat at the same time. Which do you prefer, whole or filet?
Before wrapping up your visit, be sure to pick from their selection of homemade deserts. If you feel like you couldn’t eat another bite, then get one to go for later. You won’t regret it! My fresh strawberry pie was absolutely delicious and an edible work of art.
It usually bothers me when I hear folks say they ALWAYS order the same thing at a restaurant. You'll never discover new taste sensations if you don't branch out on a menu occasionally. Well, with the meal I just had, I totally understand.
We couldn't have asked for better service from Beverly and the rest of the crew. From the huge pile of hush puppies brought to the table as an appetizer to the last glass of sweet tea poured before I left the nearly packed local favorite.
To get to the Country Gentleman Fish and Steak House, head south of Fulton, turn on a dusty rock road and drive till you pass the old shack and fishing pond. Then...You have arrived at your destination! Happy Trails. \
