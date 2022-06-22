EDITOR’S NOTE: Dorsey resident and foodie Jeff Jones has been chronicling his experiences at local eateries on his blog, “Eating Out with Jeff Jones,” since 2015. Occasionally, Jones likes to share some of his thoughts on local restaurants with the readers of The Itawamba County Times. He can be found every day at eatingoutwithjeffjones.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/eatingoutwithjeffjones.
Mantachie’s Chill O’z, an especially sweet addition
Chill O’z located 668 Hodges Drive, Mantachie is open every day from noon till 8 p.m., except Wednesday, til 5 p.m. and Sunday’s 2 p.m. til 5 p.m.
Specializing in rolled ice cream, Chill O’z is an especially sweet addition to Itawamba’s must try eatin’ spots.
For my first visit I chose the peanut butter ice cream with whipped cream, strawberry, and caramel topping. Y’all it was sooo good!
With a huge list of ice cream flavors and toppings to choose from, you won’t be able to stop at just one! Before leaving, I was already planning my next rolled ice cream creation! Don’t see your favorite topping? The folks from Chill O’z invites you to bring your own for a truly one of a kind flavor sensation!
Every order is made fresh while you watch! With my selection, they used peanut butter from the jar as a prime ingredient to make my order even more delicious!
The texture of rolled ice cream is more compact than traditional ice cream. It’s all mixed and rolled by hand on a specialized freezing pan. It’s not just something sweet to eat, it’s an experience!
They have several tables inside and a couple picnic tables outside, in case you can’t wait to dig in. See y’all there!
Rosie’s Shaved Ice, a fun little oasis
Located in front of Fulton’s Food Giant, Rosie’s Shaved Ice is open Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. til 6:00 p.m.
It’s always an exciting time when a new business opens, especially when it’s a restaurant or other fun food spot.
Rosie’s is family owned and ran shaved ice shack. They have a large front porch with awning to keep you cool while deciding on your favorite flavor and a small patch of grass nearby with shaded picnic tables.
They have made a fun little oasis in the middle of a sea of pavement and asphalt, with wooden Tic Tac Toe and Domino games plus, they have several jump ropes and hula hoops for the more adventurous!
From the menu, I saw many of my favorite flavors including some sugar free options. Toppings that included whip cream, sweet cream, and sour spray but, I was most excited to try was their ice cream stuffing! For just a little extra, they will stuff the middle of your favorite flavors with thick rich vanilla ice cream! Sugar free flavors also available.
My daughter went with the tried and true wedding cake. I, however, had to go all in and order the peach with sweet cream, whip cream, and stuffed with ice cream! Y’all DEFINITELY gotta try this combo! It will change your life! Well, it’ll surely have you coming back for more.
Hmmm, maybe next visit I’ll get the same combo except with orange syrup. I’m told it’s like a giant cup of rich, creamy Dream Sicle! Stay cool and see y’all there!
Happy Trails!