Fundraising has begun for the third annual Feeding Fulton event.
Event organizer, Carrie Dulaney, says they currently have two fundraising projects in the works, a t-shirt fundraiser – already underway – and their usual online raffle. As in previous years, the event will benefit from donations from local businesses and community members which she says have already begun to roll in.
Dulaney, with the help of Joanna Crawley, longtime employee of Samaritan’s Market Thrift Store in Fulton, has overseen this event since its inception in 2019. Each year, organizers and volunteers have pulled together to feed over 400 Itawamba County residents.
Dulaney said the shirts for the fundraiser are designed and printed by local business owner Samantha Gable of Tremont. Prices range from $15 for youth sizes and $20 for adults.
“T-shirts will be on sale through the end of September. We have several different designs and you can choose your color,” she said.
Phillip’s Printing will be providing the raffle tickets for the online raffle as well as flyers for the event itself.
“Phillip’s is providing tickets and flyers for free. This community is just awesome!” Dulaney told The Times.
Plans for the event are staying close to previous years according to the organizer. The meal will still be served at the Armory. Due to the ongoing pandemic, food will be prepared offsite and delivered to the location on Thanksgiving Day.
“We’re still doing ham and turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and desserts,” Dulaney said.
Dulaney says sign ups are already open for those who wish to receive a Thanksgiving meal.
“We’ve already started getting money and gift certificate donations from businesses. Anyone who wants to sign up can call Samaritan’s Market and give their information. The cut off date is Nov. 5,” said Dulaney.