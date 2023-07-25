I turned 35 recently. Generally speaking, I don't recommend it.
I know that compared to some of our more "experienced" readers, I'm still a young whippersnapper. After all, supposedly your 30s are the new 20s in terms of experiencing everything life has to offer.
Personally, I think that's hogwash, and as proof, I point to this generation being the first to be projected to live shorter lives than our parents since such projections have been made. While I still feel young at heart, I can't say the same for how I feel physically. I certainly don't have the energy I had in my 20s, which has been replaced with aches and pains in places I didn't know could have aches and pains.
But taking a step closer to middle age isn't all doom and gloom. For instance, now that I'm officially closer to 40 than I am to 30, I feel like I have society's permission to have my midlife crisis without being judged for having it too early.
Really though, reaching 35 has felt like more of a milestone than I expected. It's not one of the decade birthdays, which feel a lot like watching your car's odometer roll over to the 100,000-mile threshold – something I also experienced just after my birthday this year. It did, however, remind me of reaching my destination on the outgoing leg of a long road trip – the turning point of the journey, rather than just a number of miles traveled. The traveling part of the journey is halfway done, but there's a lot of life to be lived at the destination at which I've now arrived.
I now feel as though I've lived enough life that I can look back through my 35 years and see how far I've come. I'm wiser (allegedly), with confidence tempered by the knowledge of how little I really know and how much I still have to learn.
Perhaps it's not that deep. Maybe I'm just feeling introspective because I'm now closer to 40 than I am to 30, and it feels as if my youth is slipping away from me. If that's the case, a little introspection never hurt anyone, so long as it doesn't keep me from getting back to the business of living.
I may be another year older – and feeling the full effect of that added year – but I still feel young at heart. That's the key, I think; even as the body ages, youthfulness is largely a mindset and an attitude, and age will grind your life to a halt only if you let it.
With another year under my belt, there's one thing I know: I will survive. Just as long as I know how to love, I know I'll stay alive. I've got all my life to live, and I've got all my love to give.
... I feel like I've heard that somewhere before, but who knows. I'm getting forgetful in my old age.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.