FULTON • Just days after ghosts and goblins roamed the streets of Fulton, shops and businesses in the historic downtown area will officially kick off the holiday season
The city’s annual Jingle & Mingle event of “fun and deals” is set for this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The weekend event wraps up an exciting and important period for merchants and city officials that began Oct. 28 with Witches Night Out, sponsored by local businesses. The Gatsby Gala, a fundraiser for local CREATE Foundation affiliate Itawamba FIRST Foundation, followed that on Saturday night. Monday’s Scare on the Square saw the streets filled with trick-or-treaters.
“It’s exciting to give the community something fun to look forward to —to share and fellowship together,” said Mayor Emily Quinn.
Jingle & Mingle activities will begin Saturday morning with door prizes, craft vendors, food vendors and bouncy houses await visitors and residents. Families will also be able to take pictures with Santa.
Shelby Miller of the Pilot Club, this year’s sponsor, said Main street, Gaither, and West Wiygul Street will be closed to ensure a safe route in and out of the city’s Play garden Park, where there will be bouncy houses for children.
“Jingle & Mingle started several years ago by the local group April’s Angels. Its goal was to create ways for the community and local businesses to enjoy a holiday craft show right in time for Christmas,” Miller said. “Over the years, different clubs and groups have sponsored Jingle & Mingle, with the Pilot Club of Fulton being the most recent.”
Miller said nearly 35 vendors have signed up to take part in this year’s event. They include a mix of arts and crafts and food vendors.
“In addition to the fun and food, we also have a few special guests that will be playing live music around the courthouse square throughout the day on Saturday,” Miller said.
The Pilot Club of Fulton is one of 15 chapters in Mississippi.
“Originally designed as a volunteer service organization for business and professional women, Pilot International has since expanded to include men and women from around the globe and in all walks of life,” Miller said.