Some people might think it strange. Actually, most people would think it very strange that I am going to preach my own memorial service. Added to that, I am going to preach my wife’s memorial service also, whether she and I are alive, or not.
Let me add one more layer of unusualness. I, my wife, Cherry, and our two sons, Jae and Robert, will be singing two hours of music during the visitations and singing the music during the memorial services.
Some background: I am a retired minister. I spent my adult life serving churches in Mississippi, Florida and Louisiana in the capacity of Pastor, Associate Pastor and Minister of Music, Youth and Senior Adults. During my ministry I participated in seemingly countless funerals, preaching the messages, singing, or otherwise consoling grieving family members and friends.
One thing I often noticed was the difficulty, and sometimes awkwardness of officiating ministers who were faithfully attempting to bring comfort to the family and friends of the deceased. They would sometimes try to “preach the deceased into heaven”, when everyone in attendance knew what a scoundrel the recently departed person was. They would often try to preach a generic message, either because they did not know much about the person or they did not want to say what everyone in attendance knew about the recently departed. Most often, the officiant would do his best to comfort the grieving family in any way that he could. Then, I have seen some who tried to keep the funeral service from being too solemn by telling jokes and funny stories. More often than not, this approach would only highlight the lack of preparedness of the speaker.
So, I decided to prepare and record my and my wife’s memorial services. Also, since my wife and I had recorded many songs over the years, the obvious conclusion would be to use those songs for the service music and for the background music during the visitation time. I also decided to use several songs that our two sons had recorded several years earlier. The next thing I had to do was to get started composing the memorial services and organizing the music.
Somewhere around the year 2010, I began writing my memorial service message. My first thought was to write it so that a fellow minister of my choice would read the manuscript at my service. I began writing, but I was not always totally satisfied with what I had written or planned. The finalization of my memorial message took probably ten years, as I kept rewriting sections of it over and over. I never wanted it to be about me. I wanted it to be, first of all, about my Savior and His gift to me of salvation and the blessings that have come from Him. And then I wanted it to be about my precious family. That is what I wrote about – my Lord, my wife, our sons, our daughters-in-love, and our grandchildren. That is the legacy that a man leaves.
Next, I tackled the task of writing my wife’s service. This was a monumental task because she is the most loving, caring, talented lady that I have ever known. Where to start? I started with her love for God. She accepted Jesus as her Savior and Lord, and never looked back. She is the best minister’s wife that could be imagined. She is a master musician, teacher, youth leader, and on and on. Her mothering skills are unmatched, and that has continued on to being a fantastic “Nana.” She loves to go to church and worship her Lord. She has played the piano and organ for most of her life. She loves everything about worshiping God. She lights up with excitement whenever she sees, or even thinks about her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She always wants to talk with them, make them things, and especially spend time with them. One other thing, she loves her husband. I don’t have the words to describe how God has blessed us by giving us to each other. The main problem I had with her funeral service was finding a stopping point. But, I had to realize that the attendees probably wouldn’t want to stay for three hours.
The third component that I wanted to include was the music. There were a few songs that I wanted to include during in the services. Also, I wanted for the background music during the visitation to be completely comprised of songs that my wife, our sons, and I had recorded. I ended up choosing solos that I, my wife, and each of our sons had recorded, along with some duets that my wife and I recorded. I ended up with enough music for two hours of visitation music along with the songs to be used during the memorial services.
Next, I asked one of our sons, who is really good with technology and has sophisticated recording equipment, to help me record the services. He recorded me preaching both memorial services and spent countless hours compiling and editing the music to be used. He completed the recording in 2022.
This unusual project is complete and waiting for the final chapter, which we hope will be several years from now. So, if you want to hear a dead man preach his own funeral, keep a look out for my obituary and memorial service time.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.