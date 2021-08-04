Itawamba Agricultural High School’s incoming freshman MaeKaylee Brewer joined a group of her peers in Washington D.C. for The Junior National Young Leaders Conference (JNYLC).
As part of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs, JNYLC offers students nationwide a chance to explore their interests and experience learning through unique and career oriented experiences.
“Mostly we had leadership focus groups. We did simulations and one day we held a mock presidential election,” MaeKaylee told The Times about her experience adding that much of the focus while she was there centered around the topic of equity in education.
Each student played a different role in the mock election. Each role – except president and vice president who were voted on by the students in the mock election – were assigned to students according to their individual strengths and interests. MaeKaylee says she was chosen to represent a member of the media where she learned how to write and differentiate between real and fake news.
When asked what her biggest takeaway from the five day conference was, MaeKaylee said, “I have learned that leadership isn’t just about one person.”
MaeKaylee was the only student from Itawamba County to participate in the conference.