“It was my first time flying out of the country. Growing up in a small town in Mississippi really makes you appreciate what you have in America. I never thought I would be visiting another country, almost ten hours away from my home,” I said.
I grew up wishing to see the world – to be able to fly to another country and take photos, make memories and keep on traveling over and over. I was given that opportunity in my senior year of college.
I attend the University of North Alabama and have been working on my degree in Mass Communication for more than a year now. The school has been amazing and I have learned so much, but getting the opportunity to attend a study abroad trip over the summer made me thankful I was there.
The trip’s destination: Ireland.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for you and will be a great learning experience,” my mom said.
She was right. It was a priceless opportunity and I couldn’t miss out on it. I needed to move past my apprehension and ask myself, when will I get this opportunity again?
The Adventure Begins
So, I went. It was an overnight flight and jetlag was a pain, but we managed to land in Dublin, Ireland. The time difference was a huge factor to think about because it was a 6-hour difference compared to back home. Once we got there, we visited the Guinness Storehouse to taste the beer and see how it was made.
“I was not a fan of beer so I never tasted it, but my friends had different opinions. We went as a group with the school to different museums, Bank of Ireland, and Trinity College,” I said.
We went as a group of more than 20 people, including the students and chaperones. Even though we came together, we still managed to split off and do our own things. But one rule we had to follow, stay in a group of two or more.
Dublin is the capital of the Republic of Ireland, so I was not surprised to see busy streets or tourist attractions there. It reminded me of Chicago, with the city aroma and the streets packed with people. The people in this part of Ireland were different than those who are in the countryside. They would rush by you without manners at times or ask for money to take a train to a location. I was more aware of my surroundings there than back home because in my small town, people are welcoming.
As a final point Dublin made memorable was the transportation. America features subways in most major cities. In Ireland, that part of the country offered transportation above with a tram, moving from place to place.
“Not only did I have to adjust to riding on the left side of the road, but also cramming into a small tram, with people you don’t know close beside you, breathing on your neck,” I said.
Waterford, Ireland featured great art museums and historical attractions that presented insight into the town’s history, as well as nearest places to see the beach. It offered a great shopping district and food to enjoy. Kildare, a town similar in some ways, reminded me of my hometown in Mississippi, and we visited the Irish National Stud horse ranch. Compared to Dublin, these two places were my favorite due to their local aesthetic and quiet nature.
“Waterford was definitely the place I would go back to stay longer at – if I go back to Ireland that is. The beach there was pretty but dipping my toes in it was not an option. I mean, you’re looking at 60- to 70-degree weather there. Too cold for that,” I said.
Other towns we visited, like Limerick and Galway, were both similar in how people treated others and a smaller version of Dublin in ways. While staying in Limerick, we got to see the Cliffs of Moher, where they filmed one scene from Harry Potter, and The Burren. The last town, Galway, was another historical town and gave us a firsthand experience at Irish dancing, which was difficult. Overall, each town showcased unique ways in how they’re distinct from one another; where one is busy and chaotic, another is small and local.
Bring on the culture!
After getting home and thinking about everything I learned in Ireland, I noticed differences in how they live compared to how we live, whether it’s the food or the type of accent they have.
Gaelic, the native Irish language, is the first language Irish children speak while in school, their second being English. Like us, they also have their own slang words, like craic, meaning gossip or goings-on. People have demonstrated the use of curse words and use them more commonly in public settings.
“Growing up in a small Southern town, we learned how to be respectful in the words we use around others, so hearing how they use it carefree in conversations, especially around children at a young age, was eye-opening,” I said.
“People grow up differently, depending on how someone is raised. In my family, we were raised up to watch what we said around others and keep the respect. I was surprised on how Irish people say whatever they like and don’t think about how others portray them,” I added.
When crossing the streets, I learned people do not have the right of way in Ireland.
“Vehicles there do not wait on people to cross any streets, and it made me more aware to keep my eye on the roads, because they don’t stop at all, and anyone can get hit,” I said.
Sports are another tradition that is different than American sports. Football, which is soccer to us, was interesting to learn the difference in rules compared to most sports in American cultures.
Another thing I remembered while visiting there was the food and how different it is compared to what Americans eat. Sugar or fattening products are not common in Ireland. Whipped cream has no flavor, and the soda drinks have little caffeine in them. Everyone there eats or drinks healthier compared to Americans and offers food products that provide more minerals or nutrients, and they describe it as “real food.”
Proud to be an American
“Being able to come home and look back overall at my study abroad trip, I came to the realization that I appreciate what being an American truly is. Even though this trip was an amazing experience and I will never forget it, I still wanted to be home, in America and in my familiar small town in Mississippi. After experiencing the difference in cultures or how Irish live day to day, I would not wish that lifestyle on myself, and enjoy being in a country where I grew up and lived my whole life,” I said.
The trip was a once in a lifetime experience and I couldn’t ask for a better country to see and have fond memories of. I am grateful for my family who helped pay for my trip and gave me that encouragement to step out of my shell and into another country to see and experience on my own. Thank you, UNA and the Business Department, for giving me and my friends that chance to see the world of Ireland. Mississippi, I am back home and remembering all the good times I had in the place called Ireland.
“I always dreamed of flying across the ocean to another foreign place, whether it was Paris or the United Kingdom. Ireland was another location I was curious about and after being able to go on this trip, has taught me many ways people or our world are different,” I said.
I believe anyone and everyone should consider taking the chance to travel abroad when the opportunity comes knocking. When you get offered the chance to visit another country or even a new area in the United States, don’t hesitate to jump on that plane and go see it. Experience this opportunity and enjoy it while you can. I did, and now I have these memories that I will cherish forever.
