Fulton Boy Scouts held a flag ceremony at IAC in honor of the anniversary of the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks.
COURTESY PHOTO
Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn addressed the crowd before the prayer and moment of silence held at the courthouse square on Friday.
COURTESY PHOTO
FULTON- A crowd gathered around the courthouse square on Friday, Sept. 10, to share a moment of silence for those who lost their lives on 9/11.
COURTESY PHOTO
Pictured left to right: Lauren Rollins, Tierra Hembree, Dylan Hembree, Andrea Brown, Timothy Brown, and Samuel Brown. Members of the Northeast Itawamba Volunteer Fire Department climbed the equivalent of 110 stories to honor those who gave their lives to save others in the World Trade Center.
People from across the county participated in memorial services for the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Boy Scout Troop 32 held a flag ceremony at Itawamba Attendance Center. The ceremony was attended by teachers, students, and members of the local Fulton Police and Fire Departments.
The City of Fulton held a moment of silence and community prayer on the courthouse square. Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn addressed the crowd, and Itawamba Main Street Director Vaunita Martin led them in song. Members of the community shared their stories and memories of that fateful day. Itawamba County officials also attended the event.
Members of the Northeast Itawamba Volunteer Fire Department along with other departments and firefighters from across the county participated in the 5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb hosted by the Tupelo Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo.
The stair climb is held to pay tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Participants honor those who died saving the lives of others by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center.