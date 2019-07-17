On a Saturday morning in mid-May, the gym at Fulton Free Will Baptist Church was filled with eager elementary-age students eager to improve their basketball skills.
The church offered a free one day camp to anyone in the community. It was a way for the church to reach out and serve their neighbors while providing kids with a safe way to spend part of their weekend. The camp was open to any girl or boy in grades three through six.
“Our main goal is outreach to the community” Anna Dill Porter, Itawamba basketball coach and one of the camp’s organizers, said. “As a coach, I knew it would be great for our younger kids to come in and learn some fundamentals that they could carry home to work on.”
The camp ended with participants splitting up into teams and playing an hour’s worth of games for parents who wanted to see the new skills learned.
Organizers called the program a resounding success and said they plan to offer camps for other sports in the future.