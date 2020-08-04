Two weeks after seeing its 200th case, Itawamba County now has more than 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Mississippi Department of Health, which tracks cases of the novel coronavirus throughout the state, confirmed Itawamba County’s 317th case, Tuesday. The information was published to the agency’s website.
The increase in cases mirrors the spread of the virus statewide. Itawamba County had its first confirmed case of the virus in mid-March and didn’t crest the 100-confirmed-case mark until four months later in mid-June. It’s taken just a quarter of that time to hit its second 100 confirmed cases, and a quarter of that time to reach another 100.
There have been 10 deaths attributed to the virus in Itawamba County, or around 3% of the confirmed cases. That count has held steady for months.
Of the local confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34 have been attributed to outbreaks in area long term care facilities, which the MDH tracks separately. Seven of the county’s coronavirus-related deaths were inside long term care facilities.
According to the MDH, Courtyards Community Living Center is the only longterm care facility in the county with an active outbreak. MDH lists eight of the facility’s employees and nine of its residents as having the virus. That information was last updated on July 31.
Neighboring counties’ numbers of confirmed cases and deaths are as follows:
- Lee County – 1,274 cases, 30 deaths
- Monroe County – 716 cases, 50 deaths
- Tishomingo County – 339 cases, 4 deaths
- Prentiss – 351 cases, 6 deaths
Mississippi has had a total of 62,199 confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning, according to the MDH. That’s more than 16,650 confirmed cases than two weeks ago, and more than double the number of cases from just over a month ago. The virus has killed 1,753 Mississippians, a death rate of just under 3%. 42,391 of those who have been infected are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Statewide, hospitalizations are also on the rise. As of Tuesday,there were 968 Mississippians hospitalized because of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 73 cases over a two-week span.