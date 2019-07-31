Stop us if you’ve heard this before: You should really take time to vote on Tuesday.
Forget national elections (but not really), it’s the local races that really matter. Municipal leaders – supervisors, judges, constables, sheriffs, clerks, etc – shape both the present and future of where you live. People like to argue the finer points on the effectiveness of national leadership, but the men and women in control of the day-to-day operations of Itawamba County, the City of Fulton, the Town of Mantachie, etc, have a direct impact on life in the place you call home. They’ll spend your money on the projects they believe are worth pursuing; they’ll represent you and your neighbors when trying to attract new businesses to the area; if you get in trouble, they’ll possibly set you bond; and because 2020 is a census year, they’ll have the option of redrawing district lines, possibly impacting where you live.
There’s no doubt about it, the decisions they make will affect your life. Which means, the decisions you make when the polls open Tuesday will affect your life. Participation is crucial.
So, too, is knowledge. If you haven’t already, be sure to pick up one of our election guides (published last week and available in spots throughout the county or at our office; just drop by and we’ll give you one) to familiarize yourself with our local candidates, the voting process, where and how to vote and just about anything else you need to know to make an informed decision next week.
And on election night, be sure to drop by our downtown election party (it starts at 7 p.m.) to keep up with results as they roll in precinct by precinct. We’ll also listen to music and have some snacks and celebrate the democratic process. We promise, it’ll be the most enjoyable way to watch the future of our county taking shape.