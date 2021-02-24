For the first time in almost a year, the county will have high school baseball and softball games beginning this week. A collection of veterans and newcomers will lead their teams as the 2021 season gets rolling.
The Mantachie High School Lady Mustangs are ranked No. 6 in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s area softball rankings. Senior Lynsey Barber, a Northeast Mississippi Community College signee, and freshman Ramsey Montgomery are both dominant players who are keys to the season for Mantachie. The team only lost two seniors from a year ago and head coach Kristi Montgomery’s team has enough talent throughout their roster to put them in prime position for a playoff run.
Itawamba Agricultural High School’s softball team is filled with veterans, including five seniors. For much of head coach Jeffrey Mann’s tenure, his players have been young and, in a way, they’ve been building to have this type of experience on the roster for several years. One of those seniors, Lexi Green will handle most of the pitching duties for the Lady Indians in 2021. Freshman Paris Shumpert and seventh-grader Layla Owens are also expected to tally some innings inside the circle. A trio of juniors, Riley Sheffield, Chloe McClain and Kaylee Owens, are expected to play important roles on the team both on the field and in the batter’s box.
Tona Hall is the new head coach for the softball team at Tremont Attendance Center. Hall comes to Tremont from Strayhorn High School where she was the head coach. The Lady Eagles are rebuilding. Senior Porsha Dempster and junior Maddy Walton will be critical for offensive production and senior Madison Weaver and junior Mallory Holley both pitched in the pandemic shortened 2020 season and will see action this season.
The IAHS baseball has been young the last few years but that leads to a bounty of athletes on the roster with extensive playing experience for head coach Steve Kerr. Seniors Sam Mabus and Cameron Deaton; juniors Stone Collier, William Blake and Brian Brazil along with sophomores Isaac Smith, Zion Ashby, Ty Davis and Brantley Wiygul are expected to lead the team both on the field and at the plate.
The Tremont Eagles will also be fielding a young team in 2021 but are led by senior Brayden Burroughs, juniors Hayden Robinson and Gentry Lynch will also be crucial to the team’s success. Those three, along with freshman Ryker Thomas, will carry a bulk of the pitching responsibilities. Thomas has improved greatly in the offseason and head coach Luke Goff, who just returned home from a deployment with the National Guard, expects him to be the team’s catcher this season.
Seniors Patrick Mangels and Cole Underwood, junior Hunter West and sophomore Luke Ellis are four guys head coach B.J. Cox and the Mantachie Mustang baseball team will depend on as they endeavor to reach the playoffs once again like in 2019.