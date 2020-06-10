Hundreds of local high school and junior high school athletes began reconditioning programs, last Monday.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association suspended all athletic activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. In late May, the MHSAA announced activities could resume June 1 with the caveat that scrimmages and practices between multiple schools wouldn’t be permitted.
The association encouraged each school to conduct a reconditioning program to re-acclimate their athletes to high-level training after more than two months without practice or use of the teams' facilities.
Students from Itawamba Agricultural High School, Mantachie Attendance Center, Tremont Attendance Center and Itawamba Attendance Center kicked off reconditioning programs, Monday.
Once workouts have resumed, schools will be required to follow all COVID-19 guidelines at the local, state and national level. This includes temperature checks before each practice, frequent use of hand sanitizer or hand-washing and other preventative steps that have become routine during the pandemic.
Itawamba schools’ initial two week reconditioning will continue through this week.