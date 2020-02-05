Itawamba County law enforcement representatives have officially recognized the actions of a young girl held hostage during a standoff in 2018, actions which the local sheriff believes saved the lives of two deputies.
Last week, officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department presented Mikylah Blackburn, now 11, with an honorary badge, certificate of bravery and other gifts in recognition of her heroics during the Dec. 2018 standoff at a house on Alice Hall Road in Golden. The 32-hour standoff was reportedly the longest in Mississippi’s history.
The presentation was held inside the courtroom at the county sheriff’s department in downtown Fulton. Representatives from both local and state law enforcement agencies were on-hand to pay tribute to the young hero.
Blackburn was held hostage by Nathan Shepard, who killed her father and used her as a shield against law enforcement. Shepard initially instructed Blackburn to call 911 and report a disturbance in order to bring law enforcement agents to the house in northeast Itawamba County. She did, but later sneaked away from her captor and called authorities a second time to warn them that Shepard had a gun.
Over the next 32 hours, Blackburn and Shepard repeatedly contacted Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department investigator Mike Newlin and Deputy Josh Hill via cell phone.
Late on the second night of the standoff, Blackburn asked her captor to use the bathroom. When Shepard released her, a SWAT team entered the house and killed the suspect. Blackburn was physically unharmed.
Local law enforcement agents have maintained that Blackburn’s bravery and forethought likely prevented the deaths of the two officers who initially responded to the 911 call.
“The real hero of this story is [Blackburn],” Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson told The Times in 2018. “If not for her swift thinking, two deputies could have lost their lives.”