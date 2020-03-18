Local nursing homes are severely limiting visitation to their residents amid growing concerns over the spread of the virus COVID-19.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced critical measures last Friday, restricting visitors and nonessential personnel in nursing home facilities. Many communal activities have been restricted as well.
All five Itawamba County nursing homes and assisted living centers are following CMS guidelines.
Lindsay Evans, Director of Nursing at The Meadows, told The Times their facility follows the strict measures for the protection of the patients.
“We only allow medical personnel. No family or friends are allowed to visit,” Evans said. “The only exception is an emergency situation such as a resident who is approaching death.”
The new measures supersede prior CMS guidance and constitute the agency’s most aggressive and decisive recommendations with respect to nursing home safety in the face of the spread of COVID-19. They include:
Restricting all visitors, effective immediately, with exceptions for compassionate care, such as end-of-life situations
Restricting all volunteers and nonessential health care personnel and other personnel (i.e. barbers)
Canceling all group activities and communal dining
Implementing active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Charleston Place Assisted Living Facility in Fulton follows the same protocol. Residents in their facility are more active making the new measures tougher to bear.
“Many of our people are very active and some still drive,” Director Melissa Evans said. “So far, they have been very understanding and their families have been wonderful throughout this ordeal.”
CMS’s guidance is based upon CDC recommendations informed by real-time information being gathered from experts on the ground in areas with large numbers of COVID-19 cases, like Washington and California. According to CDC, seniors with multiple health conditions are at the highest risk for complications. With large congregations of that particularly vulnerable population, nursing homes are extremely susceptible to quick spread of the virus. There have already been reports of large numbers of cases of COVID-19 spreading quickly through nursing homes.
“It’s a bit of a difficult transition,” Evans said. “We just need everyone’s thoughts and prayers as we try to get through it.”